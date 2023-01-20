Situation Update, Jan 20, 2023 - Biosphere destruction reaching EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT (ELE) feat. Dane Wigington

0:00 Geoengineering

3:00 Alec Baldwin

8:59 Food Prices

13:35 Glyphosate Damage

19:02 Electric Cars

22:25 ATF Gun Control

25:32 Biden Regime

30:15 Genesis Collapse

30:55 BASF

38:15 Preparedness Mysteries

40:10 Dane Wigington





- Dane Wigington from #Geoengineering Watch joins Mike Adams to discuss attacks on the biosphere

- Weaponization of weather systems to steer storms and rainfall

- Nearly 200 US patents now exist on weather control tech

- How weather weaponization causes crop failures, food scarcity and starvation

- New ground-based laser system directs lightning strikes to intended targets

- Wall Street Journal now reporting on weather control tech

- Why Alec Baldwin should NOT go to jail over "Rust" shooting

- Campbell's tomato soup prices indicate insane currency devaluation

- #Glyphosate exposure found to cause oxidative stress and cancer

- Overweight electric cars may cause parking structures to collapse

- Rep. Matt Gaetz introduces bill to abolish the ATF

- Joe Biden is pushing us into WWIII by wanting to help #Ukraine attack Crimea

- #Crypto giant Genesis prepares to file for bankruptcy





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/