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Κριτική στη Χριστιανική Ηθική
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0 view • June 22, 2021
O Sam Harris είναι γνωστός άθεος Αμερικανός συγγραφέας, σκεπτικιστής, νευροεπιστήμονας και συνιδρυτής τoυ Project Reason. Το 2010 στο βιβλίο του "The Moral Landscape", υποστήριξε πως η επιστήμη μπορεί να απαντήσει μόνη της σε πληθώρα ηθικών προβλημάτων, ενώ συμβάλει έμμεσα στη βελτίωση της ανθρώπινης ευημερίας. Το παρόν video είναι η δευτερολογία του στο 2o Ετήσιο Θεολογικό Debate.
*Αναδημοσίευση βίντεο από AtheistUnionGreece
*Αναδημοσίευση βίντεο από AtheistUnionGreece
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