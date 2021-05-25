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White House claims 78-year-old Biden is so fit that he's 'hard to keep up with'
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70 views • May 25, 2021
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has claimed 78-year-old Joe Biden is so fit that he's "sometimes hard to keep up with," despite being the oldest president in American history.
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