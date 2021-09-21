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*Project Veritas* - 9/20/21 - HHS WHISTLEBLOWER - VACCINE INJURY KEPT SECRET
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224 views • September 21, 2021
BREAKING PART 1: Federal Govt HHS Whistleblower Goes Public with Secret Recordings About Patients' Adverse Reaction To Vaccines
‘Government Doesn’t Want to Show the [COVID] Vaccine is Full of Sh*t’
They ‘Shove’ Adverse Effect Reporting ‘Under the Mat’
‘Government Doesn’t Want to Show the [COVID] Vaccine is Full of Sh*t’
They ‘Shove’ Adverse Effect Reporting ‘Under the Mat’
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