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NEW: Illegal immigrants bail out of a human smuggler’s vehicle and flee on foot in Bracketville, TX last night.
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41 views • May 20, 2022
NEW: Illegal immigrants bail out of a human smuggler’s vehicle and flee on foot in Bracketville, TX last night.
We were embedded w/ Texas DPS when it happened. Troopers caught some of the runners. Several men hid in the bed of the truck. Smuggler was a woman from Florida.
We were embedded w/ Texas DPS when it happened. Troopers caught some of the runners. Several men hid in the bed of the truck. Smuggler was a woman from Florida.
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