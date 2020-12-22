© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Has The Flu Disappeared? Mercola.com
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
154 views • December 22, 2020
Story at-a-glance
The CDC reported that the percentage of respiratory specimens submitted for influenza testing that test positive decreased from greater than 20% to 2.3% since the start of the pandemic
As of September 18, 2020, they noted that positive influenza tests have "remained at historically low interseasonal levels (0.2% versus 1 to 2%)"
Similar drops have been observed worldwide, including in the Southern Hemisphere countries of Australia, Chile and Southern Africa, which often serve as sentinels for influenza activity in the U.S.
The “COVID” deaths the CDC has been reporting are actually a combination of pneumonia, flu and COVID-deaths, under a new category listed as "PIC" (pneumonia, Influenza, COVID)
It could appear that flu hasn’t just vanished into thin air but rather cases could be being mistaken for COVID-19
According to the CDC, flu cases began to decline in response to “widespread adoption of community mitigation measures to reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2,” but why do such measures work to eradicate flu while COVID-19 continues to rise?
For more details see: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/22/why-has-the-flu-disappeared.aspx
The CDC reported that the percentage of respiratory specimens submitted for influenza testing that test positive decreased from greater than 20% to 2.3% since the start of the pandemic
As of September 18, 2020, they noted that positive influenza tests have "remained at historically low interseasonal levels (0.2% versus 1 to 2%)"
Similar drops have been observed worldwide, including in the Southern Hemisphere countries of Australia, Chile and Southern Africa, which often serve as sentinels for influenza activity in the U.S.
The “COVID” deaths the CDC has been reporting are actually a combination of pneumonia, flu and COVID-deaths, under a new category listed as "PIC" (pneumonia, Influenza, COVID)
It could appear that flu hasn’t just vanished into thin air but rather cases could be being mistaken for COVID-19
According to the CDC, flu cases began to decline in response to “widespread adoption of community mitigation measures to reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2,” but why do such measures work to eradicate flu while COVID-19 continues to rise?
For more details see: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/22/why-has-the-flu-disappeared.aspx
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.