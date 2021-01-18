Prof. Dolores Cahill speaks about vacciness and where we are now

Professor Cahill is a tremendous example of Truth, Integrity and Bravery.The core issues of this PLANdemic are DEPOPULATION & TRANSHUMANISM. Covid is just a vehicle to accomplish these issues.The people that are to blame here for GENOCIDE & DEPOPULATION are the elites. These people should be targeted and denounced what they are now doing to us all. There is now enough proof and dead bodies caused by the lockdowns alone, to go after these monsters. The problem is that most people, MDs included, are truly totally brainwashed, braindead and ignorant sheeple.And what always gets me is how they get away with saying 'died WITH covid'.... which is exactly the same as saying 'died WITH two eyes', or 'died WITH blonde hair' or 'died WITH a belly button. It's just a desperate way to magnify the covid 'case' numbers which keeps this whole FRAUD and FEAR alive. Doctors who sign-off on a death certificate to certify someone died of covid (instead of the real cause of death) makes those doctors complicit in FRAUD. When the truth eventually comes out, those doctors who didn't speak up to name the people who ordered them to do this need to be struck-off and imprisoned for aiding and abetting a crime against humanity. I hope there's enough jail cells available for a new intake of medical criminals.source