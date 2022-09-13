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DR. JANE RUBY WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE!
It’s not just happening in America, this was a global assault on humanity.
White Clots Removed From Living 32 Year Old
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, a worldwide exclusive first on our show, South African surgeons are finding and removing those white fibrous cadaver clots but this time its from a 32 year old woman.