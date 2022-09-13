DR. JANE RUBY WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE!
It’s not just happening in America, this was a global assault on humanity.
White Clots Removed From Living 32 Year Old
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, a worldwide exclusive first on our show, South African surgeons are finding and removing those white fibrous cadaver clots but this time its from a 32 year old woman.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.