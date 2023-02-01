weight loss :: Does Apple Cider Vinegar Help with Weight Loss?

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Type “vinegar” into PubMed, the search engine comprising more than 27 million citations for biomedical literature, and 40,000 studies pop up. It took me a while to take it all in, but I’m so glad I did, as it’s something that has caused a shift in my own diet. I now try to add various vinegars every day.