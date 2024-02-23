Remington Arms - New Democrats - Trudeau Gun Violence

This small New York village made guns for 200 years. What happens when Remington leaves?





Remington began here two centuries ago and generations of workers have turned out rifles and shotguns at the massive firearms factory in the middle of this blue-collar village in the heart of New York’s Mohawk Valley.





Now residents of Ilion are bracing for Remington’s exit, ending an era that began when Eliphalet Remington forged his first rifle barrel nearby in 1816.





The nation’s oldest gun-maker recently announced plans to shutter the factory in the company’s original home early next month, citing the steep cost of running the historic plant. Remington is consolidating its operations in Georgia, a state the company says is friendlier to the firearms industry.





https://apnews.com/article/new-york-remington-gun-factory-closure-997f6312364f005e295202dc38c005a3









New York City will allow 800,000 noncitizens to vote in local elections





Lawmakers in New York City have approved legislation that will allow about 800,000 legal non-citizens to vote in local elections. The decision centered on one big question - who exactly should have a stake in American democracy? I talked with Ron Hayduk about this. He's a political science professor at San Francisco State University and the author of "Democracy For All: Restoring Immigrant Voting Rights In The United States."





https://www.npr.org/2021/12/15/1064385999/new-york-city-will-allow-legal-non-citizens-to-vote-in-local-elections









NYC’s non-citizen voting law ruled unconstitutional on appeal





A state appeals court ruled that a New York City law that would allow non-citizens to vote in local elections is unconstitutional — marking a win for the Republican elected officials who sued to block it.





https://www.politico.com/news/2024/02/21/nyc-non-citizen-voting-law-unconstitutional-00142525









Democrats’ open-border trickery: gaming the Census





New York is Migrant Central — the No. 1 destination in the country for illegal border crossers — and it’s no accident.





New York’s Democratic politicians benefit from the deluge.





The more migrants come here, the more congressional seats and clout in the Electoral College New York is able to maintain.





https://nypost.com/2024/02/20/opinion/democrats-open-border-trickery-gaming-the-census/









California lawmakers face a ballooning budget deficit





The biggest challenge facing lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom is the state budget deficit — and it just got bigger.





Today, the Legislative Analyst’s Office projected the shortfall as $15 billion higher, or $73 billion.





https://calmatters.org/politics/capitol/2024/02/california-budget-deficit-balloons/









Trudeau reducing sentencing requirements for serious gun crimes





The mandatory minimum for both gun smuggling and selling illegal guns is three years but the PM thinks there should be none.





https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-trudeau-reducing-sentencing-requirements-for-serious-gun-crimes









Charges of High Treason and Treason warranted for Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland and provincial premiers





Charges of high treason and treason are warranted and need to be laid against Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and other co-conspirators for assisting an enemy, Germany wage COVID-19 biological warfare (act of war) against Canada.





https://ncio.ca/briefings/charges-of-high-treason-and-treason-warranted-for-justin-trudeau-chrystia-freeland-and-provincial-premiers/



