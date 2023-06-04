Create New Account
Do you remember those days ? Not that long ago Sam went into a supermarket without a mask and people were diving behind the produce countrers and running away. How funny is that ?
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 21 hours ago

I clearly remember those days. When Covid came out big time in 2020 21.  When CNN every friggn day was posting fake death numbers of Americans , etc.  Basterds !  Round em up  Put them in prison for doing this to us.

mediarealdeal


