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AUSTRALIAONE PARTY (A1) - JODIE'S STORY --46yr old mother, Jodie, explains the damaging effects of the Pfizer jab.
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84 views • April 17, 2022
Her warning to all Australians. If you wish to donate to Jodie, you can do so here - https://fundly.com/recovery-from-pfizer-covid-vaccine
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