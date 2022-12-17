Twitter Posts, the Media Ghosts | Mark Levin

Elon Musk Under ATTACK After EXPOSING Radical Twitter EmployeesElon Musk is the billionaire who actually puts his money where his mouth is. While the left-wing media propagandists continue to spin the narrative against him, Elon Musk is cleaning up Twitter. Whatever his politics, it’s rare to find a man so dedicated to free speech. He’s truly a patriot and a hero.



