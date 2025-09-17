❗️Israeli tanks have entered the very center of Gaza City.

Adding:

The EU is suspending financial support to Israel, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, due to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, support from the European Commission for 2025-27 will be suspended.

Exceptions will be humanitarian projects and the Holocaust history memorial complex "Yad Vashem," added the European Commission President.

More from Ursula, but about Russia, text from X is below:

https://x.com/vonderleyen/status/1968037310160629769

I had a good call with @POTUS on strengthening our joint efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia through additional measures.

The Commission will soon present its 19th package of sanctions, targeting crypto, banks, and energy.

Russia’s war economy, sustained by revenues from fossil fuels, is financing the bloodshed in Ukraine.

To put an end to it, the Commission will propose speeding up the phase-out of Russian fossil imports.

