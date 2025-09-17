BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️Israeli tanks have entered the very center of Gaza City 🤬
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1315 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 1 day ago

❗️Israeli tanks have entered the very center of Gaza City.

Adding: 

The EU is suspending financial support to Israel, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, due to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, support from the European Commission for 2025-27 will be suspended.

Exceptions will be humanitarian projects and the Holocaust history memorial complex "Yad Vashem," added the European Commission President.

More from Ursula, but about Russia, text from X is below: 

https://x.com/vonderleyen/status/1968037310160629769

I had a good call with @POTUS on strengthening our joint efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia through additional measures.

The Commission will soon present its 19th package of sanctions, targeting crypto, banks, and energy.

Russia’s war economy, sustained by revenues from fossil fuels, is financing the bloodshed in Ukraine.

To put an end to it, the Commission will propose speeding up the phase-out of Russian fossil imports.

2:40 PM · Sep 16, 2025


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy