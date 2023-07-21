Debbie Downer Senate Announcement and National Security Statement - Real Free News Nebraska

Debbie Downer makes her campaign announcement to run for third term as Senator for Nebraska. Debbie Downer also makes a strong statement on her commitment to continue to spend her time on national security. She claims to "focus" the vast majority of her time on National Defense and that's why... only 10 million illegals have strolled into our country, most of whom are criminals or terrorists. Thankfully it's only 10 million now and not 100 million... yet, So re-elect Debbie Downer because she's not done "focusing"!

https://realfreenewsnebraska.blogspot.com/2023/07/debbie-downer-senate-announcement-and.html



#debfischer #debbiedowner #debdiefischer #omaha #lincoln #nebraska #nebraskanews #congress #ussenate #cornhuskers #huskers #gobigred #gbr #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #loser #fraud #jokes #joke

