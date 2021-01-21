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Mainstream Media Smears John Birch Society with False ‘QAnon’ Comparisons
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40 views • January 21, 2021
Evan Mulch, Executive Field Coordinator for The John Birch Society, addresses smears against The John Birch Society, which the Washington Post and New Yorker have compared to “QAnon.” Mulch also discusses the difference between JBS growth and recruitment under the Reagan Administration in the 1980s compared to JBS growth and activity during the Trump presidency, and opportunities for the Society under the new Biden-Harris administration.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
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#QAnon #TheJohnBirchSociety #EvanMulch
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#QAnon #TheJohnBirchSociety #EvanMulch
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