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Tuvia Tenenbom: What Do Americans Really Think of Israel?
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11 views • June 21, 2021
Posted 6April2017 JBS: Find out what Americans are really about. A German Publisher's prospective of America by traveling and talking to the real Americans,
Author Tuvia Tenenbom discusses how many Americans mask a seething antisemitism as evidenced in his new book "The Lies They Tell." With The Algemeiner's Dovid Efune.
A German prospective of America by traveling and talking to the real Americans,
Author Tuvia Tenenbom discusses how many Americans mask a seething antisemitism as evidenced in his new book "The Lies They Tell." With The Algemeiner's Dovid Efune.
A German prospective of America by traveling and talking to the real Americans,
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