#Solution To Ideological Subversion, Perversion
MJTank
Published 15 hours ago

Yuri Bezmenov wrote a book and did Interviews and presentations mostly in 1982-1984 in USA after defecting from USSR's KGB. Seriously take the time to watch full interviews, still widely available on Youtube and other video sites. The perversion and subversion are results of "wildly successful" psychological operations he helped put in place, but mostly it's Americans doing it to Americans. The solution- FAITH, and restoring traditional values.

Here's a Yuri quote "And the result? The result you can see." with pic on hoodie, it's a great wakey-wakey convo starter https://www.ebay.com/itm/234283452210?hash=item368c61c732:g:E84AAOSw-pNhjqpH

more like that: linktr.ee/mjtank108

