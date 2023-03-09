Create New Account
The Science of Cannabis Testing
The Talking Hedge
Published Yesterday |

The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.

 

This week we discuss: Lab Testings

 

Hosts:

*Jimmy Young

*Doug Miller, Maja Essentials Adult Wellness Cafe

*Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

 

Guests:

Calum Pilkey, Senior Chemist at SafeTiva Labs

https://www.linkedin.com/in/calum-p-248769125/

Christopher J. Hudalla, Ph. D., President/Chief Scientific Officer Pro Verde labs https://www.linkedin.com/in/christopher-hudalla-8439773/

 

Episode 1,120 The #TalkingHedge...

Keywords
cannabismarijuanammj

