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COVID 19 is A SCAM to turn the World into A PRISONPLANET! California Senate on Lockdowns!
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148 views • November 24, 2020
California senator exposing the TRUTH about COVID-19 and the corrupt leftist California governor Newsomes UNCONSTITUTIONAL LOCKDOWNS which Californians are FED UP WITH and are currently protesting and seeking to recall him to get him out of office. This is why States AND NATION'S with the highest lockdowns had the highest DEATH RATES... because these Governors are all Democrats and following the SATANIC NWO agenda! Yes people are getting sick from SOMETHING, but it's not a virus as we've been told as viruses only exist as Exosomes and not in the way medicine had deceived people into believing. I'll be posting another video on that next
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