CHP Talks: Paul Bootsma—Christian Farmers Federation of Ontario
24 views • 23 hours ago

June 5, 2025: My guest this week is Mr. Paul Bootsma, Policy Coordinator for the Christian Farmers Federation of Ontario (CFFO). We discuss his policy work at the CFFO and how the organization advocates for farmers with both the federal and provincial governments. We also discuss the current issue of waste at some small abbatoirs (slaughter facilities) in Ontario where there seems to be a pattern of excessive condemnation of animal carcasses by provincial inspectors, raising cost for both farmers and abbatoir owners.


Learn more about the CFFO at: https://www.christianfarmers.org


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

