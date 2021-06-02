🚨🚨 POLICE STATE 🚨🚨

2/6/21 G-BAZS UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7848.TERRORISM(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wickedThere are no good cops.-Dr. Robert HiggsI have been arrested many times by the Police put in mental hospitals twice against my will , while in custody 30 hours not allowed to see solicitors!Police come around steal all electronics (5 MONTHS LATER MY PROPERTY STILL HAS NOT BEEN RETURNED) say I have been sending malicious communications (in their own word suspicion of a crime) and they can never prove it. Ie I won a case in front of a Jury a formal not guilty verdict of not sending a former MC. I also showed police up in court and proved they were terrorizing me with helicopters the High Command NP were ordering NPAS to buzz overhead (wherever I ventured to) usually at 20m Alt doing 150mph that's categorised as unsafe flying according to the CAA. There was never a blip for a Police helicopter on flightradar24 (Another unlawful arrest and detained under the mental health act against my will in a mental hospital.)Last section 2 / up to 28 days mental hospital occurred a few months ago . Police said I had been sending malicious communications. I said to my Solicitor while under the section ask the police for evidence of me sending MC?My instructions to solicitor were:Ask Northumbria police for a stackpath of information an ip address for the so called malicious emails. They the Police could not prove it was me or could even be me who sent Malicious communications next day was released from the asylum after 14 days. I was informed just prior to being released by Consultant Gee in the Shore drift hospital that the Police were not taking any further action myself. re malicious communications.(It was not possible for me the even phone my family the police had stolen my cell phone, and it was not until after 13 days in the hospital I was able to talk to solicitor. No one knew where I was my mother put in a missing persons. Police smash in my door looking for me at my home trash the place, then maliciously switch heating on to maximum ) When I eventually arrived home the house temperature was 40cI do not live flight near flight path (I have moved home four times since becoming a TI my new home then becomes the next 'Flight Path') air gang stalkers appear like still image (in * upload and in url below) every day prohibited airspace, my home, isolated locations, over vehicles I'm travelling in , and nearly crashing into buses cars I have been in. They always appear when I arrive at and leave any location by plummeting down to ground level directly overhead usually very aggressively in hazardous manoeuvring. They have been doing this for 15 years .The air perps have been breaking aviation laws Ie Unsafe flying see CAA law. I have made nearly six thousand unsafe fly reports to the CAA and not one has ever been replied to. If the perps were at legal altitude I would not/hardly notice them!I have rang ATC they advised me to go to the police ie vast majority of the craft I reported have not been blipping on radar. ATC asked me if I had evidence of the craft nearly crashing into my home 5 times? (belonging to scenic air tours north east) I told them yes still images and video . ATC then told me I must go to the police. I did Police did not take me seriously even when I showed them craft with no ID time and date stamped with GPS prohibited airspace locations proof shown on my in camera TIFF files.Problem is National Police air services have been the worst low fly breaching offenders Made at least 2000 low fly breach reports to the CAA, 1000 IPOC Misconduct reports , professional standards NP complaints and similar number of Freedom of information requests . Again not one reply from NPAS. However one letter appeared from professional standards it stated that the high command of Northumbria Police were responsible for helicopter deployments it stated that ALL the helicopter deployments were within their remit . Seven Police forces have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLY AND G-CPAS.(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)NPAS GANG STALKING ='S MURDER