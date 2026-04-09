ISFAHAN, IRAN - CHARGE OF THE "NOT TOO BRIGHT" BRIGADE

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WHAT DO ISFAHAN (IRAN), DIEPPE AND MOGADISHU HAVE IN COMMON?
Niti Shastra - The Isfahan Debacle: Inside the Failed Raid That Shook Washington
https://nitishastra.substack.com/p/the-isfahan-debacle-inside-the-failed
Press TV on X - https://x.com/PressTV
https://x.com/PressTV/status/2041808853898035300
https://x.com/PressTV/status/2041671726136701414
Press TV https://www.presstv.co.uk/
REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld
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Mirrored - Remarque88
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!