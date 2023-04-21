Moringa Seedlings "Growing Up Strong" #Growjo

Moringa tree seedlings in the #Growjo. Each pot has at least one vivrant 1'tall+ moringa tree, probably some shorter ones as well. #Biodiversity They're growing with lemon, jade, aloe, wild native strawberry, pineapple, rrue and more. The mantis are on the job, keeping the pest population under control. #BiologicalControl #Growjo
Music Credits: Lucky Dee- Back to my Roots. Listen and/or Download: https://mdundo.com/song/2470144
Listing Link: https://www.ebay.com/itm/234982445712
Contact: Linktr.ee/MJTank108
