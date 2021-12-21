Omicron - COVID Fear Porn | Reese Report

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A point he brings out is the fact that... both Delta and Omicron first appeared, spread and was labeled by media according to the region. Delta - India and Omicron - South Africa. Both countries refused to go along with the narrative and appears as though they were punished for it.
Watch the full report at https://t.me/gregreesevideoreports