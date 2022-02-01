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Did an American Tourist Accidentally Come Across a False Flag Plan to Bomb Ottawa During the Trucker Protest?
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1160 views • February 01, 2022
Many of us have been warning of a possible false flag going off up in Ottawa during the Truckers For Freedom protest. It looks like Jim Stone came across some very credible intel and a patriot American tourist or even trucker came across some 'explosive' evidence in a London, Ontario hotel lobby.
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