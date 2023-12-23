Raymond Smith - Died Suddenly 🎶

Too many people are dying and no explanation given. When in history are so many deaths recorded as cause unknown and accepted as that ? The cover up is almost unbelievable ! Wake up people !

Died Suddenly:

A mother cries - her worst nightmare How can it be with loving care She holds a lifeless hand - her son Doctor says no more can be done Now she followed all that health advice To stop transmission rolled the dice Safe and effective she was told Her little boy just 8 years old

And the doctor said an unknown cause Took away her precious child And on the form they wrote Died Suddenly There's so many healthy people dying They're not reporting all denying How can they simply say Died Suddenly?

A young girl struggles to survive It was easier with Dad alive He had to work to pay the bills To keep his job a bitter pill No jab no job is what they said Roll up your sleeve and say a prayer He had to feed his family Then shortly after tragedy

And the doctor said an unknown cause Took away her father's life On the form they wrote Died Suddenly There's so many healthy people dying They're not reporting all denying How can they simply say Died Suddenly ?

People all around the world are waking up Slowly now the truth is coming out To save the planet they desire less of us Will you and I become their sacrifice?

And the doctor said an unknown cause Took away her husband's life And on the form they wrote Died Suddenly There's so many healthy people dying They're not reporting all denying How can they simply say Died Suddenly? There's so many healthy people dying They're not reporting all denying How can they simply say Died Suddenly?

Mirrored - Raymond Smith

