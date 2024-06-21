© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Very unusual Sky in Alaska at this moment! Someone, please stop the toxic Chemicals that has been sprayed in Our Atmosphere! Please, someone stop the Microwave Energy that is controlling Our Weather! Please Share and Help Us Fight to Save Our Planet!!!
Real Fishing Life
https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Real Fishing Life