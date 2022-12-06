Why Feminism SUCKS With Kevin J. Johnston, Canada's No. 1 Public Speaker! PART 4

I for one have had my fill of hate-fueled, rage-monsters with blue hair telling all of us how to live when they do not even know how to shave their own armpits and wash properly.Losers who behave like losers 24-7 have no business telling decent women with a possible future how to live their lives because losers have no clue how to live their own!
Ladies, we love you when you are feminine and loving, we don't need you to look and smell like men!
Stop listening to the worst that society has to offer and start being the best woman you can be!
DONATE TODAY!
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.