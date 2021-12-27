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Wurzelroot || Protestant Pastor Preaches CRT
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More AF-clips @ https://gab.com/ThreeSpoons
Clip from https://cozy.tv/wurzelroot, which aired 25th of December 2021
Wurzelroot:
Telegram:
https://t.me/thewurzelroot
Cozy.tv:
https://cozy.tv/wurzelroot
Gab:
https://gab.com/Wurzelroot
Clip from https://cozy.tv/wurzelroot, which aired 25th of December 2021
Wurzelroot:
Telegram:
https://t.me/thewurzelroot
Cozy.tv:
https://cozy.tv/wurzelroot
Gab:
https://gab.com/Wurzelroot
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