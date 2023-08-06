EPOCH TV | Del Bigtree: The Vaccine Placebos Lie and Taking Regulatory Agencies to Court

EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders
Del Bigtree: The Vaccine Placebos Lie and Taking Regulatory Agencies to Court
"Grandpa's Viagra spent years in safety trials, [but] the hepatitis B vaccine we're giving a day-one-old baby went through a five-day safety trial and there was no placebo comparator."
Childhood vaccines aren't being tested against true saline placebos, says Del Bigtree, founder of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) and host of The Highwire. How is this possible?
