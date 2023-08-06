Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Del Bigtree: The Vaccine Placebos Lie and Taking Regulatory Agencies to Court
EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders

Del Bigtree: The Vaccine Placebos Lie and Taking Regulatory Agencies to Court

"Grandpa's Viagra spent years in safety trials, [but] the hepatitis B vaccine we're giving a day-one-old baby went through a five-day safety trial and there was no placebo comparator."

Childhood vaccines aren't being tested against true saline placebos, says Del Bigtree, founder of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) and host of The Highwire. How is this possible?

watch full episode:on EpochTV: https://ept.ms/S0803DelBigtree1

#COVID19 #Vaccine #Vaccines


pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

