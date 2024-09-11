BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
11.09.24 Stout Sunday: Trevors Black Parade 4 roses Barrel Aged Stout 3.0/5*
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
76 followers
4 views • 5 months ago

10 months in the barrel changes a brew, this one lost it in solitary. Running 10.2 for the ABV the IBUs are masked by the booziness and the SRM is 99 lovibond by my eye

This was a big miss for me. Too boozy could've been better tempered. No real flavor progression and an unimpressive profile.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Skal!

 Big 3 folks

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

stoutbeerandgearbrewsandviewsstout-sundaytrevors-black-paradefour-rosescask-aged-stoutbourbon-barrel-casked
