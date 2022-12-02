Food - Ep. 3 - Conspiracy Guide Podcast

In this episode Shawn discusses some of the conspiracy theories of the modern food industrial complex. There are so many food related conspiracies we couldn’t possibly get to them all in this overview. Here are a few of the topics we did get into:
Soylent Green > food studies > organic > pesticides > glyphosate > raw milk > commercial milk > testosterone > sperm > meat > cholesterol > aspartame
Bayer is Asshole - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24785997/
Ball Shrinkage - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28847621/
Raw Milk Madness- https://tinyurl.com/3s2ckhrn
Commercial Milk Cocktail- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19496976/
Cholesterol Confusion- https://tinyurl.com/4wyutw5w
Aspartame Shenanigans - https://vtuhr.org/articles/10.21061/vtuhr.v4i0.33/
Book links:
The Omnivore’s Dilemma - https://amzn.to/3U75GYp
The Dorito Effect - https://amzn.to/3flpsAP
Count Down - https://amzn.to/3TOXTyO
