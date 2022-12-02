Food - Ep. 3 - Conspiracy Guide Podcast

In this episode Shawn discusses some of the conspiracy theories of the modern food industrial complex. There are so many food related conspiracies we couldn’t possibly get to them all in this overview. Here are a few of the topics we did get into:

Soylent Green > food studies > organic > pesticides > glyphosate > raw milk > commercial milk > testosterone > sperm > meat > cholesterol > aspartame





Conspiracy Guide Podcast is on all major podcast platforms.

Here’s some links:

Bayer is Asshole - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24785997/

Ball Shrinkage - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28847621/

Raw Milk Madness- https://tinyurl.com/3s2ckhrn

Commercial Milk Cocktail- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19496976/

Cholesterol Confusion- https://tinyurl.com/4wyutw5w

Aspartame Shenanigans - https://vtuhr.org/articles/10.21061/vtuhr.v4i0.33/

Book links:

The Omnivore’s Dilemma - https://amzn.to/3U75GYp

The Dorito Effect - https://amzn.to/3flpsAP

Count Down - https://amzn.to/3TOXTyO

Hit us up:

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @CGPShow

Parler: @ConspiracyGuide

Thanks for listening. Absolutely destroy that subscribe button.

Conspiracy Guide Podcast is an Ultraviolet Air, LLC production.