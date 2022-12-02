Create New Account
Food - Ep. 3 - Conspiracy Guide Podcast
Conspiracy Guide
Published 20 hours ago

In this episode Shawn discusses some of the conspiracy theories of the modern food industrial complex. There are so many food related conspiracies we couldn’t possibly get to them all in this overview. Here are a few of the topics we did get into:

 

Soylent Green > food studies > organic > pesticides > glyphosate > raw milk > commercial milk > testosterone > sperm > meat > cholesterol > aspartame


Conspiracy Guide Podcast is on all major podcast platforms.

 

Here’s some links:

Bayer is Asshole - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24785997/

Ball Shrinkage - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28847621/

Raw Milk Madness- https://tinyurl.com/3s2ckhrn

Commercial Milk Cocktail- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19496976/

Cholesterol Confusion- https://tinyurl.com/4wyutw5w

Aspartame Shenanigans - https://vtuhr.org/articles/10.21061/vtuhr.v4i0.33/

 

Book links:

The Omnivore’s Dilemma  - https://amzn.to/3U75GYp

The Dorito Effect  - https://amzn.to/3flpsAP

Count Down  - https://amzn.to/3TOXTyO

 

Conspiracy Guide Podcast is an Ultraviolet Air, LLC production. 

