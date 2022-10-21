Interview w/ Former Jan. 6th Prisoner Couy Griffin

Recorded prior to the official announcement of Pres. Trump being subpoenaed by the Jan. 6th unselect committee. We re-visit what Couy Griffin saw that day and what resulted from his leading a group in prayer while it all happened. Plus, his take on Pelosi's daughter recording a documentary about the event...that hadn't happened yet.
