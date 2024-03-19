Ukraine's Costly Cross-Border PR Stunt + Russia Continues Out-Producing Collective West

- Attempts by Ukraine to cross the Ukrainian-Russian border near Belgorod have been defeated by Russian forces;

- The attacks took place as part of a larger public relations campaign involving pin-prick attacks across Russia as Russian elections began;

- Western media has previously reported that attacks deep into Russian territory are met by indifference or even more determined support for Moscow among the Russian public and that such public relations stunts are meant more to bolster flagging Ukrainian morale;

- Ukraine’s cross-border operations come at a time when its forces are being pushed back along the line of contact after losing the heavily fortified city of Avdeevka;

- The US has announced a $300 million arms and ammunition package for Ukraine including additional ammunition for HIMARS and 155mm shells;

- The US claims this package is the result of finding additional funding from previous allotments but is more likely damage control regarding Washington’s inability to properly supply its Ukrainian proxies;

- CNN admits that Russia is producing at least 3 times more artillery ammunition than the US and Europe combined, this follows Western media admissions that Russia is making overall at least 7 times more munitions of all kinds than the collective West;

