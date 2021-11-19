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Getting the Spirit? (30 Seconds to See)
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120 views • November 19, 2021
Are you getting the spirit behind what Jesus actually taught, or do you see it as just a group of meaningless words?
This link has more: https://bit.ly/3HEQjkw
This link has more: https://bit.ly/3HEQjkw
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