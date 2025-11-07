BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
JMC on Awakening, Trusting the Plan, and the Path to a Golden Age
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
91 followers
38 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers (JMC) delves into a tapestry of modern theories, from the "Paul is Dead" narrative surrounding The Beatles to commentary on public figures. He shares his personal journey within the independent media landscape, discussing its power, its pitfalls with infiltration, and his vision for its future.


JMC passionately calls for unity within the movement, urging listeners to ground themselves in faith, support the "plan," and take local action to secure a "golden age" and restore the constitutional republic. The conversation is a blend of alternative history, media analysis, and a rallying cry for the MAGA movement.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


the planindependent mediapaul is deadmaga movementgolden agelocal actionfaith foundationunity callconstitutional restorationbeatles conspiracyjmc interviewmedia infiltration
