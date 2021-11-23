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Alex Jones Responds To January 6th Subpoena
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50 views • November 23, 2021
Alex Jones and Roger Stone have now been served subpoenas from the January 6th committee as the committee continues full steam ahead with their agenda to persecute patriots and lie about the events that occurred that day.
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War Room with Owen
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War Room with Owen
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