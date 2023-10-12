Create New Account
Over 1,300 killed and more than 6,000 injured as Gaza bombardment continues
RT


Oct 12, 2023


Gaza's health ministry says the death toll from Israeli strikes has exceeded 1,300, and more than 6,000 have been injured


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

