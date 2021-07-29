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Exposing Corruption: The Q Team’s Takedown of the Cabal from A to Z [05.05.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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250 views • July 29, 2021
I KNEW NOTHING about FREEMASONRY until Gwinnett County Sheriff "Butch" Conway, Judge Hamill, DA "Danny" Porter and THEIR Consigliere Alvin "AB" Brooks TAUGHT me ALL about it. MASONIC = SATANIC = PURE EVIL!

Who are Freemasons?
POLITICIANS
JUDGES
LAWYERS
GANG MEMBERS
BANKERS
Gwinnett County Sheriff "Butch" Conway
Gwinnett County District Attorney "Danny" Porter
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
Gwinnett County Judge Hamill

R acketeering
I nfluenced and
C orrupt
O rganizations Act

LARGEST FRAUD/RICO in American History!
https://progressive.org/magazi....ne/home-wrecker-abus

Worse than Gitmo!
https://theappeal.org/worse-than-guantanamo/

Mrs. Judge Sheriff "Butch" Conway:
https://www.facebook.com/Expos....ing-Judge-Carla-Brow

Eudite Erucations, "Sheriff Butch is a Sonofabitch":
https://erudite-eructations.bl....ogspot.com/2010/07/s

"Did M & T Bank actually have any interest at all in Howard Graber’s house? Did they or their agent or assignee or successor-in-interest actually hold Graber’s promissory note and/or have the right to enforce that promissory note? That’s a perfectly legitimate question, and one that should damn well be answered before Graber is thrown under the jail for 170 years."
https://libertyroadmedia.com/2....014/01/24/shutting-t

SWAT standoff: Eviction results in 4-hour incident
with Homeowner and WIFE ASSAULTED:
https://www.gwinnettdailypost.....com/archive/swat-sta

"Scotch" Freemasonry History and RITUALS!
https://archive.org/details/sc....otchritemasonr01blan

"ILLUMINATE NAKED CHILDREN in 2nd PORTAL"
SODOMY BY AUTHORITIES!!! PLATE X
https://archive.org/details/Th....e_Hidden_Life_In_Fre

EPSTEIN - Off-Shore Finances:
https://www.icij.org/investiga....tions/paradise-paper

BLACKSTONE/BAYVIEW/LAKEVIEW/M&T BANK - PARADISE PAPERS-
https://offshoreleaks.icij.org..../search?utf8=?&;q=bla

Exposing Corruption on:
https://ugetube.com/@Exposing%20Corruption

Source
SGT Report
108949 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xMVNbO1BoOz8/
https://www.sgtreport.com/
https://www.sgtreport.tv/
https://thephaser.com/
https://thephaser.com/2021/07/if-graphene-reacts-to-4g-like-this-imagine-what-5g-will-do-bob-kudla/
https://thephaser.com/2021/07/leaked-aussie-police-prep-to-take-down-govt-traitors/
https://thephaser.com/2021/05/listen-q-teams-takedown-of-the-cabal-from-a-to-z/

Exposing Corruption
Published on 05 May 2021 - 41,628 Views
https://ugetube.com/@Exposing%20Corruption
https://ugetube.com/watch/the-q-team-s-takedown-of-the-cabal-from-a-to-z_jvJabkF7gIVyPEx.html
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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