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Spicy Garlic Ahi Poke. Allicin In The Air (スパイシー・ガーリック・アヒポケ)
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159 views • February 19, 2021
Ingredients:
2-pounds of bluefin tuna or similar.
6-cloves of organic garlic.
3-tablespoons of organic extra virgin olive oil.
3-tablespoons of organic soy sauce.
1/2 teaspoon of organic black pepper.
Tags:
#Garlic #AhiPoke #Tuna
#OrganicGarlic #Allicin #RawFood #EasyRecipes #Bluefin #Albacore #TunaTartare #Tartare #Sashimi #HawaiianFood #PokeRecipe
#ガーリックアヒ #アヒポケ #簡単レシピ #12ヶ月の食卓 #樽醤油 #有機醤油 #有機ニンニク #エサンテオリーブオイル #アリシン #ケトジェニック #Ketogenic
2-pounds of bluefin tuna or similar.
6-cloves of organic garlic.
3-tablespoons of organic extra virgin olive oil.
3-tablespoons of organic soy sauce.
1/2 teaspoon of organic black pepper.
Tags:
#Garlic #AhiPoke #Tuna
#OrganicGarlic #Allicin #RawFood #EasyRecipes #Bluefin #Albacore #TunaTartare #Tartare #Sashimi #HawaiianFood #PokeRecipe
#ガーリックアヒ #アヒポケ #簡単レシピ #12ヶ月の食卓 #樽醤油 #有機醤油 #有機ニンニク #エサンテオリーブオイル #アリシン #ケトジェニック #Ketogenic
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