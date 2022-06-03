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Eva Bartlett: On Ukraine's war on the Donbass, Russia's denazification operation, & being on Ukraine's kill list (MIRRORED)
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184 views • June 03, 2022
Eva Bartlett: On Ukraine's war on the Donbass, Russia's denazification operation, & being on Ukraine's kill list (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
https://youtu.be/m1Kp7IpzA5Y
nterview I did on Maverick media on May 25. Very grateful to them for hosting me & shining a light on Ukraine's kill list and my entry on that list.
The original stream was nearly 2 hours. This upload is cut to 1.5 hours. For full clip, view at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3i5gwhn4YKU
RELATED LINKS:
https://opt2007.wordpress.com/category/my-entries-from-occupied-palestine-apr-dec-2007/
https://opt2007.wordpress.com/2007/09/05/arrested-for-protesting-illegal-roadblock/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2008/11/08/on-board-the-dignity-en-route-to-besieged-gaza/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/01/01/observations-from-occupied-palestine-in-gaza/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/syria/syria-my-published-articles-from-and-on-syria-2014-2021/
*Coming under Israeli live fire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSECq3kxT4I
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/02/03/canada-okay-with-israeli-soldiers-firing-on-unarmed-palestinian-farmers-and-us/
*Imperative overview & context of what led to current events, by Jacques Baud, former Swiss strategic intelligence, specialist on Eastern countries, trained in the American and British intelligence services, a UN expert on rule of law and security institutions
https://www.thepostil.com/the-military-situation-in-the-ukraine/
-Andrei Martyanov, Russian military expert
https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/smoothieX12
-Veteran of the CIA & State Department, Larry C Johnson, on Ukraine, Donbass & Russia
https://youtu.be/UHIap72SViY
-Yesterday in Rubizhne, a city recently liberated by LPR & Russian forces, yet still under shelling by Ukrainian forces 1.5 km from this school sheltering displaced residents, mostly elderly. Crosses mark new graves to bury those killed by Ukrainian shelling.
https://twitter.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1521721199880986624
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/04/29/ukrainian-strike-on-donetsk-market-was-a-terrorist-act/
-Former Nazi/Aidar prison where they starved, tortured & mock executed prisoners #UkrainianWarCrimes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2Bz13iCR9s
-Kirovsk, a City Under Ukrainian Fire [including Lugansk Colonel on slow movement of LPR & Russian forces due to Ukrainian forces using civilians as human shields]
https://youtu.be/IYpI05Rhcg4
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/04/29/heres-what-i-found-at-the-reported-mass-grave-near-mariupol/
-Donbass playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJabtYB3ay4&;list=PLqtiZC-4QZC3VvabZMbM0FbOcwBoLdGBT&index=2
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2019/10/17/under-fire-from-ukraine-and-misperceived-by-the-west-the-people-of-the-dpr-share-their-stories/
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2018-07-09/ty-article/rights-groups-demand-israel-stop-arming-neo-nazis-in-the-ukraine/0000017f-e080-d7b2-a77f-e3870e1c0000
-"Nazism Has Penetrated All Spheres Of Society." Former Ukrainian Security Officer Speaks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Qz1wsodTFM
https://ottawacitizen.com/news/national/defence-watch/chrystia-freelands-granddad-was-indeed-a-nazi-collaborator-so-much-for-russian-disinformation
https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/1873461/canada-regiment-ukrainien-lie-extreme-droite-azov
https://thesaker.is/canadas-nazi-problem/
https://www.thenation.com/article/world/canada-nazi-monuments-antisemitism/
https://www.thenation.com/article/world/canada-nazi-monuments-antisemitism/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2021/06/12/im-on-a-hit-list-kiev-allows-to-silence-dissent-journalism-thats-all-you-need-to-know-about-ukrainian-democracy/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/interview-journalist-kirill-vyshinsky-ukrainian-prison/262498/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/persecuted-for-defending-the-persecuted-in-ukraine-interview-with-vyshinsky-defense-attorney-andriy-domansky/255920/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/return-russia-crimea-story-referendum-lives-since/262247/
https://dissidentvoice.org/2015/10/deconstructing-the-nato-narrative-on-syria/
-Syria: NOT A Revolution!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8prwbWLa7f0https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8prwbWLa7f0
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/syria/syria-my-published-articles-from-and-on-syria-2014-2021/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/04/28/on-the-osces-claims-of-russian-war-crimes/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2021/03/18/its-10-years-since-the-war-in-syria-began-and-western-media-pundits-are-still-eager-to-keep-it-going/
-@johnpilger "This outstanding report from Syria by Eva Bartlett penetrates the 'iron dome' of Western propaganda, also known as news. It is about a chemical attack that never happened in a country attacked, subverted and blockaded in your name."
https://twitter.com/johnpilger/status/1397901080864858114
Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
https://youtu.be/m1Kp7IpzA5Y
nterview I did on Maverick media on May 25. Very grateful to them for hosting me & shining a light on Ukraine's kill list and my entry on that list.
The original stream was nearly 2 hours. This upload is cut to 1.5 hours. For full clip, view at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3i5gwhn4YKU
RELATED LINKS:
https://opt2007.wordpress.com/category/my-entries-from-occupied-palestine-apr-dec-2007/
https://opt2007.wordpress.com/2007/09/05/arrested-for-protesting-illegal-roadblock/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2008/11/08/on-board-the-dignity-en-route-to-besieged-gaza/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/01/01/observations-from-occupied-palestine-in-gaza/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/syria/syria-my-published-articles-from-and-on-syria-2014-2021/
*Coming under Israeli live fire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSECq3kxT4I
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/02/03/canada-okay-with-israeli-soldiers-firing-on-unarmed-palestinian-farmers-and-us/
*Imperative overview & context of what led to current events, by Jacques Baud, former Swiss strategic intelligence, specialist on Eastern countries, trained in the American and British intelligence services, a UN expert on rule of law and security institutions
https://www.thepostil.com/the-military-situation-in-the-ukraine/
-Andrei Martyanov, Russian military expert
https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/smoothieX12
-Veteran of the CIA & State Department, Larry C Johnson, on Ukraine, Donbass & Russia
https://youtu.be/UHIap72SViY
-Yesterday in Rubizhne, a city recently liberated by LPR & Russian forces, yet still under shelling by Ukrainian forces 1.5 km from this school sheltering displaced residents, mostly elderly. Crosses mark new graves to bury those killed by Ukrainian shelling.
https://twitter.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1521721199880986624
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/04/29/ukrainian-strike-on-donetsk-market-was-a-terrorist-act/
-Former Nazi/Aidar prison where they starved, tortured & mock executed prisoners #UkrainianWarCrimes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2Bz13iCR9s
-Kirovsk, a City Under Ukrainian Fire [including Lugansk Colonel on slow movement of LPR & Russian forces due to Ukrainian forces using civilians as human shields]
https://youtu.be/IYpI05Rhcg4
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/04/29/heres-what-i-found-at-the-reported-mass-grave-near-mariupol/
-Donbass playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJabtYB3ay4&;list=PLqtiZC-4QZC3VvabZMbM0FbOcwBoLdGBT&index=2
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2019/10/17/under-fire-from-ukraine-and-misperceived-by-the-west-the-people-of-the-dpr-share-their-stories/
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2018-07-09/ty-article/rights-groups-demand-israel-stop-arming-neo-nazis-in-the-ukraine/0000017f-e080-d7b2-a77f-e3870e1c0000
-"Nazism Has Penetrated All Spheres Of Society." Former Ukrainian Security Officer Speaks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Qz1wsodTFM
https://ottawacitizen.com/news/national/defence-watch/chrystia-freelands-granddad-was-indeed-a-nazi-collaborator-so-much-for-russian-disinformation
https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/1873461/canada-regiment-ukrainien-lie-extreme-droite-azov
https://thesaker.is/canadas-nazi-problem/
https://www.thenation.com/article/world/canada-nazi-monuments-antisemitism/
https://www.thenation.com/article/world/canada-nazi-monuments-antisemitism/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2021/06/12/im-on-a-hit-list-kiev-allows-to-silence-dissent-journalism-thats-all-you-need-to-know-about-ukrainian-democracy/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/interview-journalist-kirill-vyshinsky-ukrainian-prison/262498/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/persecuted-for-defending-the-persecuted-in-ukraine-interview-with-vyshinsky-defense-attorney-andriy-domansky/255920/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/return-russia-crimea-story-referendum-lives-since/262247/
https://dissidentvoice.org/2015/10/deconstructing-the-nato-narrative-on-syria/
-Syria: NOT A Revolution!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8prwbWLa7f0https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8prwbWLa7f0
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/syria/syria-my-published-articles-from-and-on-syria-2014-2021/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/04/28/on-the-osces-claims-of-russian-war-crimes/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2021/03/18/its-10-years-since-the-war-in-syria-began-and-western-media-pundits-are-still-eager-to-keep-it-going/
-@johnpilger "This outstanding report from Syria by Eva Bartlett penetrates the 'iron dome' of Western propaganda, also known as news. It is about a chemical attack that never happened in a country attacked, subverted and blockaded in your name."
https://twitter.com/johnpilger/status/1397901080864858114
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