https://gnews.org/articles/644071
Summary：12/29/2022 Republican congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis：What's really disturbing about TikTok is that the CCP has control of all of these companies. I think it is really a concern for our national security.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.