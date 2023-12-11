Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Clean Your Clothes Dryer's Lint Trap So You Don't Burn-Down Your Future Off-Grid House!
channel image
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
22 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
51 views
Published Yesterday

Video going over a quick, simple, and easy way to save on your energy bills (AND prevent a fire) by cleaning-out your clothes dryer's lint trap. To avoid having to do this, just sun-dry your clothes with a clothesline and/or clothes rack by: https://tinyurl.com/ShopClotheslines (this is my Clotheslines affiliate link)

For more great way$ to $ave on your energy bill$, look around the following sites: 

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/1HOGservices

Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid


To schedule a complimentary net zero energy consultation for your home, fill-out: 

tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


To schedule a complimentary net zero energy consultation for your business/commercial building, fill-out: 

tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsultation


If you have questions, contact Danny Tseng:

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)

1+786.441.2727

text: 305.297.9360

e-mail: [email protected]

OR

[email protected]

Keywords
clothes dryerenergy conservation tipsenergy efficiency tipslint causes firesfire prevntion tipslaundry room tips

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket