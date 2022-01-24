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Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stephanie Seneff, Chris Scott - COVID lessons learned and warnings
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114 views • January 24, 2022
With us today is Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Stephanie Seneff. We will be discussing the response to covid-19 we've been forced to endure at the hands of an inept, irresponsible "helicopter mom," government. Dr. Seneff speaks to some potential dangers regarding the jab, and Dr. McCullough speaks on the erroneous response we've seen to the pandemic, what we're doing now and what we should be doing to keep everyone safe, and healthy
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Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-peter-mccullough-dr-stephanie-seneff-chris-scott-covid-lessons-learned-and-warnings_zDwk2YK37HlYsQb.html
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