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https://gettr.com/post/p27f5j729c5
2023.02.05 Big tech companies will have problems one by one. Wall Street will become a bankruptcy street. Laying off employees will not only be with the tech giants, but with all companies. Fellow fighters, be prepared and stand together up against the darkest few years.
大科技公司会接连出问题，华尔街是倒闭街。裁员的不光是大科技公司，什么公司都会有。战友们要做好准备好共同度过未来最艰难的黑暗的几年。