On Midazolam & Morphine End of Life "Care" Protocols for the Elderly
MP Andrew Bridgen is aware Midazolam was used for Covid19 "treatment" under NICE NG163 guidelines. Testimonies from euthanised loved ones are played to him in this video. Matt Hancock must face questioning as Secretary of State for Health when this occurred.
