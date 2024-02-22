Create New Account
Joe Pavlov, Chairman of Membership Committee makes Pro Membership Pitch for St. Clair County GOP
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Chairman of the St. Clair County GOP, Joe Pavlov, talks about how he became the chairman for the membership committee and how residents can become members of the St. Clair County GOP.


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

membershipst clair county gopjoe pavlovhow to join

