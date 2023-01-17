Dr. Jane Ruby Show





January 16, 2023





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane welcomes investigative reporter, George Webb to expose the origins of the mass genocide program from U.S. laws defining Medical Countermeasures, how the Project BioShield Act fed billions of tax dollars to produce poisonous “vaccines” for the false purpose of protecting us from future terrorist attacks, now being forced into hundreds of millions. Learn how Big Tobacco moved into Big Pharma…and Dr. Malone’s involvement in the vaccine company Alchem Laboratories. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v25wktw-live-7pm-legalized-murder-prep-act-big-tobacco-and-robert-malone.html



