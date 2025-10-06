BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Gaza Gambit: Will Hamas Islamofascists Finally Keep Their Word?
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
63 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 1 day ago

In a move that stunned global observers, President Donald Trump revealed a sweeping 20-point peace proposal for the Israeli-Hamas war during a high-profile announcement in the White House Rose Garden on October 3rd. Joined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump called it a “monumental deal to end the bloodshed once and for all.” The plan includes an immediate ceasefire, the release of all Israeli hostages, and Hamas’s complete disarmament in exchange for amnesty and economic rebuilding under international oversight. Hamas has tentatively agreed to release hostages and accept a new governing body in Gaza but continues to stall on full disarmament—raising doubts rooted in decades of broken truces. Trump’s plan, bold and controversial, may represent the region’s last real chance for enduring peace.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-gaza-gambit-will-the-islamofascists

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthisraelusamediamagawokehamasneomarxismmiddle east peace dealgaza reconstructiontrump peace plan 2025israeli hamas ceasefirehamas disarmamentiran proxy warsnetanyahu and trumposlo accords legacyhezbollah conflictglobal security strategy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy