The Gaza Gambit: Will Hamas Islamofascists Finally Keep Their Word?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a move that stunned global observers, President Donald Trump revealed a sweeping 20-point peace proposal for the Israeli-Hamas war during a high-profile announcement in the White House Rose Garden on October 3rd. Joined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump called it a “monumental deal to end the bloodshed once and for all.” The plan includes an immediate ceasefire, the release of all Israeli hostages, and Hamas’s complete disarmament in exchange for amnesty and economic rebuilding under international oversight. Hamas has tentatively agreed to release hostages and accept a new governing body in Gaza but continues to stall on full disarmament—raising doubts rooted in decades of broken truces. Trump’s plan, bold and controversial, may represent the region’s last real chance for enduring peace.
READ & LISTEN NOW:
https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-gaza-gambit-will-the-islamofascists